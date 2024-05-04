Manjeet Pride and Credai celebrates Labor Day

Health check-up camp, distribution of safety kits to the workers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Labor Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the mega township site ‘One World’ by Manjeet Pride Group and City chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) on May 1 by organising a health check-up camp for the construction workers. Safety kits were also distributed to the workers on this occasion.

CREDAI, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar branch organized this programme to highlight the importance of workers in the building construction sector and to improve their health, education and quality of life. Credai city branch chairman Vikas Chaudhary, Manjeet Pride Group’s Nitinji Bagadia along with dignitaries were present.

Members from the Disha Foundation informed about the various schemes of the government for the construction workers and also appealed to the workers to register themselves in the Labor Commissioner's office to avail the benefits of the schemes of the state government. Refreshments and safety kits were distributed to the construction workers.