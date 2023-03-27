Manjeet Pride establishing dream world ‘One World’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The grand launching of Manjeet Pride Group’ ‘One World’ township will be done by the group ambassador Shilpa Shetty on Wednesday (March 29). After the grand success of ‘Dream World’ project in Cidco N-1, Manjeet Pride is bringing a fantacy world for the people of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at posh locality opposed Jyotinagar Main Road. It will provide an experience of celebrity lifestyle, happiness and prosperity.

Manjeet Pride Group director and CREDAI president Nitin Bagadiya said One World is a grand township with beautiful houses and it will prove to be a pride for entire Marathwada region. For the first time in Marathwada, a 21 storey skyscraper building is being erected in the entire Marathwada. This township is being established on 11 acres of land with all modernized amenities in the centrally located site in the city.

Directors Nitin Bagadiya, Vipin Bagadiya, Manish Agrawal, Bhupendrasingh Rajpal, Rajendrasingh Rajpal, Sanchit Rajpal and Karan Rajpal were present.

Pre-launching offer

The launching ceremony will be held on Wednesday by Shilpa Shetty. The group has announced lucrative pre-launching offers on booking the houses. Those who will book before March 28 will be given huge discount in the entire price. Similarly, three lucky persons who book in advance will get the opportunity to get the booking letters by Shilpa Shetty. The launching ceremony will be held on the site on the Main Road opposite Jyotinagar on Wednesday. The directors have appealed the people to be present for the event.