Manoj Jarange admitted to hospital

Manoj Jarange Patil, who initiated a hunger strike for 17 days and discontinued it after the assurance of positive action in the matter from the chief minister has been admitted to a hospital in the city for further treatment. Speaking to LT, Jarange said, “Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told me to come to Mumbai for further treatment, but I insisted that I will take treatment at the Galaxy Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where my other associates are being treated”.

A team of doctors after conducting various tests admitted Jarange to the inner-patients department.

He had initiated a hunger strike at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district between August 29 and September 15 to press the demand of the Maratha reservation. Hundreds of his associates also participated in the hunger strike. The police restored to lathi-charge and shooting to curb the agitation and many agitators were injured. The injured were admitted to a private hospital in Ulkanagari in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Jarange’s weight was reduced by around 7 to 8 kgs after the hunger strike for around 17 days. CM Shinde considering his deteriorating condition, told Jarange to come to Mumbai for treatment, but he insisted on the treatment in the city.

Jarange came to the hospital in the police bandobast with his brother Navnath Jarange, neice Dr Puja, son Shivraj, sarpanch Pandurang Tarak Patil, Appasaheb Kudhekar and other activists.

A team of doctors including Dr Abhimanyu Mankane, Dr Vinod Chaware and Dr Umesh Kakade are treating Jarange and also conducted various tests on him.