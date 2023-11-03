Manoj Patil to hospitalised till Diwali!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The health of Maratha leader Manoj Jarange Patil has deteriorated due to the fasting for 9 consecutive days at a stretch in the second phase (from October 25) and for 17 days at a stretch in the first phase (in September). Meanwhile, the doctors attending him suggested remaining admitted in the hospital for 10-12 days (during Diwali).

The gap between the two fasts was just more than 40 days. He has lost weight and the loss of water has dried up the muscles in the body.

Manoj had been vomiting on Friday.

It may be noted that Manoj Patil was admitted to the city’s Galaxy Hospital on Thursday night. He is under treatment of Dr Vinod Chaware and Dr Amol Khande. Sharing the status of Patil’s health, Dr Abhimanyu Makane said,'' After ending the fast in September, Manoj Patil had not taken rest. He toured the state and continued addressing public gatherings. Later, he again resumed the fast from October 25 and ended on Thursday. Hence he has lost 12 kgs of weight. The muscles inside the body were also contracting due to absence of drinking water in the body. We started the treatment last night. On Friday, he was vomiting. He will have to stay for 10-12 more days in the hospital to be fit and fine.”

Rush to meet Patil

The community men and people from Antarwali Sarati and surrounding villages in large numbers rushed to meet him at the hospital. The police inspector Vyankatesh Kendre met him. The mediapersons are also camping at the hospital. However, the doctors have instructed Manoj Patil not to meet anybody. Two bouncers have also been deployed for his security.