Many excluded from the Mahayuti co-ordination committee

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shinde Sena continue to assert that they will contest the municipal corporation election together as an alliance. To ensure proper coordination between the two parties during the election, a Mahayuti coordination committee had been formed. On the 24th, the committee was restructured, and BJP’s Shirish Boralkar, Prashant Desarda and Shinde Sena’s Vikas Jain and Nandkumar Ghodele were removed from the committee.

As per the orders of BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, the new committee now includes obc welfare minister Atul Save, mp Dr Bhagwat Karad, mlc Sanjay Kenekar, city president Kishor Shitole and Sameer Rajurkar from the BJP. From the Shinde Sena, guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, mp Sandipan Bhumre, mla Pradeep Jaiswal, district chief Rajendra Janjal and Rushikesh Jaiswal have been included.