MAPCON provides platform to young reserchers

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

“The researches in the field of Pathology and Microbiology in the past few years reached to several experts and students through MAPCON-2022 conference. The new researchers were also provided a platform,”said the secretary of organising committee Chandrashekhar Bhale. The 3-day conference organised by Maharashtra Association of Pathologists and Microbiologists at MGM Hospital concluded on Sunday. Around 700 delegates from all over the country attended the conference. Research papers, question-answer sessions, poster competition and other activities were conducted during the conference. The winners were given prizes. The prestigious Dr B S Raichur Award was given to Dr Saloni Mantri of Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. State president Dr Shubhangi Agale, Dr Anil Joshi, Dr Sachin Kale, Dr Suparna Bindu, Dr Shaikh Murtuza, Dr Sanjay Devare, Dr Meera Mahajan, Dr Santosh Kasture and others were present.