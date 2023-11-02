Maratha icon Manoj Patil admitted in city hospital for treatment

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maratha leader, Manoj Jarange Patil, after withdrawal of the indefinite agitation on Thursday evening, has been hospitalised in the city’s Galaxy Hospital for treatment.

Patil had been observing the strike in Antarwali Sarati since October 25. On Thursday evening, the state government’s delegation had a discussion with him and later on, allowed the state government to grant reservation till January 2. After withdrawal of the agitation, Patil’s health was deteriorating. Hence the medical squad accompanying the government delegation pin-pointed the need for treatment. Patil was shifted in an ambulance to a private hospital. The hospital will be conducting various tests on him. Earlier, Manoj Patil was admitted in the same hospital during the last agitation which ended on September 17. The doctors said that he will be hospitalised in the hospital for 3-4 more days.