Maratha Mavala Sanghatana supports city renaming

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The activists of Maratha Mavala Sanghatana shouted slogans in support of changing of the name of the city at TV Centre on Thursday morning. A drive led by the president Manikrao Shinde in which a form will be filled from the residents in support of the renaming of the city and support the name Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. On the first day around 3,000 people filled the form. The forms will be filled from the people till March 25 and will be submitted to divisional commissioner.

State president Hanumantrao Kadam, region president Pandharinath Godse Patil city district president Bharat Kadam, Udayraj Gaikwad and others were present.