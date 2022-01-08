Maratha reservation; Hearing in the Supreme Court on January 12

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

Following the decision to cancel the Maratha reservation, a review petition filed by petitioner Vinod Patil is being heard in the Supreme Court on January 12. The Maratha community is looking forward to this hearing.

The state government had given reservation to the Maratha community in December 2019 after a long struggle with 58 silent rallies and sacrifice of 43 youths. Following the recommendation of the Justice Gaikwad Commission, the state government had given 13 per cent reservation in education and jobs to the Maratha community. The Bombay High Court had also approved the reservation. In May 2021, the Supreme Court ruled to cancel the Maratha reservation. Patil had filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against this decision. The petition has been set for hearing on January 12. Speaking on the issue, the petitioners said that out of the three issues raised by the apex court in revoking the reservation was that the state government does not have the authority to grant reservation. But in the last Lok Sabha session, due to the amendment, the right to give reservation was given to the states. Moreover, the backwardness of the Maratha community has been proved by the Gaikwad Commission.