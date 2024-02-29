Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas at Royal Oaks

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Royal Oaks World School celebrated Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas to mark the birth anniversary of poet Kusumagraj. The event began with a Marathi prayer and pledge, followed by a traditional dance performance and poetry recitations by students. The highlight was the rendition of the Marathi song ‘Garja Maharashtra Majha.’ The objective of the celebration was to promote and enrich the Marathi language while enhancing students' cultural awareness and linguistic skills.