Marathwada is land of values, social binding

Dean, MGM Medical College

It is an important event that the independent Marathwada has entered in its 75th year. I consider myself very fortunate as my family was closely associated with the Marathwada liberation movement. My father Govindbhai Shroff was a veteran freedom fighter and he had gone to prison for this cause. My mother Satyawati was a doctor and she rendered her medical service in Hyderabad. I was inspired by her and chose the medical profession myself.

Over the past 75 years, the medical scenario in the region has undergone a huge transformation. Technological advancement and modern techniques were adopted in this field with the change in time. The Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) proved a boon for the development of the region. I studied here and later also served in this institute. Many renowned doctors have been produced by the institute. There were committed teachers, who not only imparted academic knowledge to the students but also tried to inculcate values and a sense of responsibility towards society.

Earlier, there were very few hospitals and clinics in the district. The medical scenario in the rural areas was very apathetic. One doctor used to cater medical services to around two to three villages. With the increase in population over the years, the hospitals, doctors and medical facilities also increased in proportion.

In the education field, I personally feel that there is a lack of commitment and enthusiasm among the teachers. They do their jobs only as routine and not as a responsibility. As a result, the students these days seem to be less enthusiastic about attending classes and are only concerned about the dates of the examinations. A teacher should undertake various activities to enhance the interest of the students.

Earlier, people had complete confidence in the doctors and they would never question their procedure of treatment. This trust of the people seems to be vanishing now as we frequently come across violent attacks on doctors and hospital staff by the relatives of the patients. Hence, the to-be doctors should become good doctors by adopting maximum clinical training skills and social commitment. They should learn to communicate with the patients and their relatives and gain their trust.

India presently has better medical facilities as compared to the developed countries. The patients in other countries had to wait to get treatment. However, in India, patients can get regular treatment instantly and hence the waiting period is less in our country.

Marathwada is the land of values and social binding. It has been inculcated in every person from his upbringing in his house. We consider that family values are the most important ingredients that keep the entire society united. The doctors should understand their responsibilities and work with complete devotion.