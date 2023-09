Marathwada Liberation Day at New English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, also known as Marathwada Liberation Day, was celebrated in Keraleeya Samajam’s New English School with great pomp and enthusiasm. Keraleeya Samajam’s president M Shridharan Nair unfurled the tricolour followed by the national anthem. This day marks the anniversary of integration of Marathwada with India. Patriotic songs were sung and importance of the day was highlighted through the speech.

Samajam members, parents, teaching and non-teaching staff were present.