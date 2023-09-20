Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day at Wisdom School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada Mukti Sangram Day was celebrated at Wisdom International English School with enthusiasm. Principal of Aurangabad B Ed College Rukhsana Shaikh was the chief guest. Director Sufiyan Siddiqui hoisted the national flag along with principal Tasnim Shaikh and the staff members. Different programmes were held. An attractive Rangoli was made. Principal Tasnim spoke about the dedication of freedom fighters. Khan Maseera anchored the programme.