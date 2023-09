Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din celebrated at Hindi Vidyalaya

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din was celebrated at Maharashtra Hindi Vidyalaya, Shahgunj. BloggerAmol Bhandvalkar hoisted the national flag. Headmaster Ravindra Tayade, Kiran Pawar and supervisor Yogeshwar Nikam were present.

The pledge was given to all by Sunil Dahihande on the occasion of the Amrit Mahotsav of Marathwada Liberation Day. Yogesh Nimbone introduced chief guest.

Teacher Kishor Patil made an introductory speech.