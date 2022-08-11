Marathwada needs Rs 750 Cr financial aid

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

Crops spread over 4.43 lakh hectares of land were damaged in Marathwada due to heavy rainfall in the current monsoon season.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday announced to double the amount of compensation that is calculated as per the parameters of NDRF. With the announcement, Marathwada needs Rs 750 crore.

The divisional administration submitted the rain-related losses report of Rs 301 crore to CM Shinde on July 31. A review meeting of the losses was held at the divisional commissionerate last month. Divisional commissioner Sunil Kendrekar submitted the report of Kharif losses and damaged infrastructure to the CM.

The divisional administration sought Rs 742.44 crore including Rs 308,8 crore for paying compensation to farmers. A total of Rs 433.64 crore was demanded for the repair of damaged infrastructure.

CM Shinde during his visit to the city had said that the Government would think about increasing financial aid to the region. He announced officially today to increase the fund for the compensation.

More than 7.4 lakh farmers lost their crops spread over 4.43 lakh hectares of land because of heavy rainfall and flooding while soil on 1500 hectares was washed away. The panchanamas of the losses were completed.

In the preliminary report, it was mentioned that Rs 308.8 crore would be needed for the farmers' compensation while Rs 433.64 crore is required for the repair of infrastructure in Nanded.

As per the NDRF parameters, Rs 6,800 is given for crops losses per acre of Jirayat land while Rs 13,500 is provided for crops losses per acre of ‘Bagayat land.’

The region has been recording excess rainfall for the past four years. ‘Kharip season of the farmers was affected because of heavy rainfall and flood. This time around, crops were damaged in July month.

The six districts-Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Beed and Latur were the most affected in the Kharif season. Crops spread on 36.62 lakh hectares of land were damaged during the whole rainy season last year while Rs 3,585 crore financial assistance was provided to 44.47 lakh farmers in the eight districts.