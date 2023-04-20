Marathwada to get 937 e-buses

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As many as 937 e-buses will run on the roads in the entire Marathwada region in the coming days. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has started the preparations to establish charging stations in the urban as well as rural areas for these buses.

The state government has sanctioned 5,150 e-buses for the entire state. These buses will be run on a rental basis, for which the tender process is being implemented. For the charging of these buses, 127 charging stations will be established across the state. MSRTC's general manager (traffic) has directed all the divisional controllers to make the high-tension wires available for it.

937 buses for Marathwada; 207 for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In all, 937 buses have been sanctioned for the entire Marathwada region of which, 207 are for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 83 for Beed, 104 Jalna, 102 Latur, 100 Parbhani, 126 Dharashiv, and for 215 Nanded.

Out of the 207 buses for the district, 70 will be for Central Bus Stand, 81 for Cidco Bus Stand, 19 for Vaijapur, 8 for Paithan, 15 for Sillod, and 14 for Gangapur.

Charging stations

Charging stations will be established at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Vaijapur, Paithan, Sillod, and Gangapur. In Marathwada, the stations will be available at Parali, Ambad, Partur, Ahmedpur, Nilanga, Ausa, Umarga, Bhokar, Kinwat, Hadgaon, Biloli and Mahur.

E-buses routes

The e-buses will be operated from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Pune, Solapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Borivali, Akola, Yeotmal, Chandrapur, Nagpur and other cities.