Marathwada’s water crisis: Different opinions, one Big Question

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

"When Marathwada asks for water, leaders from Ahilyanagar and Nashik react as if it is being given away to Pakistan. We are only asking for our allotted share," said State Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat at the Jal Samvad Conference on Sunday.

The second Jal Samvad Conference was held at the MASSIA auditorium in Chikalthana MIDC, jointly organized by Marathwada Jal Samruddhi Pratishthan, MASSIA, Team of Associations and others. The event was attended by Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MLAs Prashant Bamb, Ramesh Bornare, Kailas Patil (Dharashiv), Anuradha Chavan, former minister Rajesh Tope, Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department Atul Chavan, water expert Dr. Y.R. Jadhav, Sanjay Lakhe Patil, event organizer Dr. Shankar Nagare, industrialists Mukund Kulkarni, Ramakant Pulkundwar, engineers Jaisingh Hire, Sarjerao Wagh, and Mahendra Vadgaonkar.

The conference was inaugurated by watering a plant. Sanjay Shirsat stated that while the common people of Ahilyanagar and Nashik are not protesting against water distribution, their political leaders deliberately provoke them against Marathwada's demand. They falsely portray themselves as working to make their region prosperous while opposing Marathwada's rightful share of water. Commenting on the absence of Marathwada's elected representatives at the conference, Shirsat said that public apathy towards the water crisis has led to a lack of seriousness among leaders. Shirsat said, "It is difficult to say anything against the Nashik people, but we need our rightful share of water." The event began with introductory remarks by Ramakant Pulkundwar, followed by a presentation on Marathwada’s water situation by Dr. Nagare, Hire, and Vadgaonkar.

A Strong Pressure Group is Needed

"I have participated in all previous water conferences. The GR issued by the CM emphasizes equitable water distribution, which is beneficial for Marathwada. It must be enforced, and all representatives from Marathwada should unite to form a strong pressure group."-----------(Rajesh Tope, Former Minister)

Marathwada's Leaders Must Unite

"All elected representatives from Marathwada must come together. Do they lack awareness, or are they simply unwilling to take action? The general public is not pressuring them, which is why they are not taking this issue seriously. According to the equitable water distribution law, every district in Marathwada should get its fair share of water. I urge all educated individuals to collect and provide water-related data from the taluka level to their respective MLAs. Only then will all MLAs be compelled to take action."---------------( MLA Kailas Patil)

No water from our dams to Vaijapur

"Despite being drought-prone, Vaijapur, Gangapur, and Kopargaon talukas receive less than 25% of their rightful share from dams like Bham, Waki, Bhavali, and Mukane in Nashik. Vaijapur, in particular, gets barely 11% of its allotted water. Legally, this water cannot be diverted elsewhere. Yet, a water supply scheme has been introduced to provide water from our dams to Shahapur, which already has an abundant supply. This is a clear violation of the law."--------------( MLA Ramesh Bornare)

Marathwada MLAs must take collective action

"All-party MLAs from Marathwada can resolve the water crisis if they unite. Our demand is justified. CM Devendra Fadnavis is willing to allocate water to Marathwada, but without support from our MLAs, he cannot act. This is severely harming Marathwada."------------------(MLA Prashant Bamb)

Increase water level to avoid conflicts

"If we raise the water level in Konkan by approximately 800 meters, we can divert it to high-altitude areas like Mahismal. This will ensure a steady water supply to drought-prone regions, reducing dependency and conflicts over water distribution. Implementing this solution can help Marathwada secure its rightful share without disputes." ------------------(Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department, Atul Chavan)