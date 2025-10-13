Marital dispute resolved; Children reunited with their mother

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A marital dispute between a husband and wife was resolved through discussions held in the court, leading to a heartwarming reunion. The family, once separated, has now come together again, and their two young children have regained the care and affection of their mother. This positive development took place recently during the hearing of a ‘Habeas Corpus’ petition before the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court.

The case was related to a missing woman. The husband had filed a Habeas Corpus petition after local police failed to act on his complaint to trace his missing wife. Acting on the High Court’s direction, police eventually located the missing woman and produced her before the court.

What was the petition about?

The complainant had lodged a missing person report for his wife on May 15 at Sonpeth Police Station in Parbhani. Even after three months, no progress had been made by the police, prompting him to approach the Aurangabad Bench of the High Court.

Following the issuance of notices to the Principal Secretary of the Home Department and the Superintendent of Police, Parbhani, the police informed the court that the missing woman was living voluntarily with another man. However, the court directed that the woman be produced in person.

When she was brought before the court, the judges invited the woman and her husband along with their respective lawyers for a private discussion in chambers. During this conversation, the woman realized her mistake and expressed her desire to return to her husband and children.

She submitted a written undertaking to this effect before the Bench through her lawyer, Adv. D. B. Pawar Pathrekar.