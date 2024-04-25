Markets remained closed for five and a half hours due to procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A grand procession was taken out in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday for the Mahayuti candidate. On this occasion, the market from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi was closed for five and a half consecutive hours in the morning. This resulted in transactions worth crores of rupees to remain stagnant.

The procession route was from Kranti Chowk to Gulmandi. Shops on this route were kept closed considering the rush during the procession. Some traders had opened their shops on Gulmandi at 9 am but the shutters were taken down later. The procession later turned into a public meeting at Gulmandi. It was 2 pm by the time the meeting ended. Traders opened their shops at 2.30 pm. But the turnover of crores during those five and a half hours was stopped.

Inconvenience to motorists

After closing the Kranti Chowk road, the traffic police branch was expected to remove the barricades at Dudh Dairy Chowk and Akashvani Chowk and open it for traffic. But the barricades were not opened by traffic police. This caused a traffic jam in this area. Motorists coming to the old market from the south side of the city had to take a long detour, said Laxminarayan Rathi, vice president of the Jilha Vyapari Mahasangh.