Married man exploits 32-yr-old relative

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Waluj MIDC police have registered an offence against a man on the charge of exploiting his distant relative (32 years old) by trapping her in a love affair, forcing her to abort the foetus and also taking Rs 2 lakh from her for business before lockdown.

Police said, “The victim Meena (name changed) stays in the Waluj Mahanagar area. She was having a love affair with the accused Sachin Bhagwan Aadmane (Chikalthana) before her marriage. It so happened that when Sachin’s relatives got wind of the affair, they forcibly tied her nuptial knot with another person, 10 years ago.

Meena and her husband would use to quarrel with each other frequently. Hence their relationship started turning sour each day. Later on, after the birth of her son, Meena separated from her husband and shifted to stay in the city area. In the meantime, Sachin was also married but was also staying separate from his wife due to a bad relationship. Hence Sachin started visiting Meena's house. He developed a closeness and also maintained physical relations with her. He exploited her several times. Later on, Meena bought a house four years ago in the Waluj Mahanagar area and was staying with her son. However, Sachin started visiting her house and also continued to forcibly maintain relations. Adding to the woes, before the lockdown, Sachin had taken a hand loan of Rs 2 lakh from Meena to start the business. Sachin beat her and also attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon when she refused to give him more money. Hence Meena had also lodged a complaint against Sachin with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Forced abortion

When Meena got pregnant, Sachin lured her saying that we will stay together. He offered pills to abort the foetus. In the meantime, Sachin’s wife returned home. As a result, Sachin started avoiding Meena and was not meeting her frequently. On realising of being cheated, Meena lodged a fresh complaint with Waluj MIDC police station. Assistant police inspector Gautam Wavale is investigating the case.