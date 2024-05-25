Married woman arrested after friend's suicide during video call

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A married woman, Varsha alias Mayuri Raju Adham (24) was arrested on Friday by Vedantnagar police for allegedly abetment to suicide of Akash Pralhad Dandge (29, Rajivnagar).

According to police, Akash was doing a private job in the railway station area. He lived in Rajivnagar with his brother, sister and mother. Akash and Mayuri, a married woman, who lived in the same neighborhood, had been friends for over a year. Mayuri reportedly stopped talking to Akash a few days before the incident. Akash allegedly called her repeatedly, pressuring her to meet him. On May 24, at 2 am, he again called and threatened suicide when she refused.

Despite Akash's video call threat, Mayuri allegedly disregarded it. Later, when Akash's mother found him hanging, the family rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared dead. WhatsApp conversations between Akash and Mayuri reportedly showed the argument that led to the suicide threat.

The family refused to accept Akash's body until Mayuri's arrest. Following their complaint, police inspector Pravina Yadav's team apprehended Mayuri while she was trying to flee. She has been charged with abetment to suicide. The complaint alleges Mayuri ignored his warning and continued watching the video call as Akash hanged himself.

Mayuri's children left confused

Mayuri's arrest left her husband and three children in shock. The children were reportedly inconsolable and unable to understand the situation. PI Yadav provided them with food and arranged for them to stay with relatives until their mother's case was resolved. The court ordered Mayuri to be sentenced in police custody for two days.