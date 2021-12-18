Married woman elopes with ex-boyfriend

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

A married woman eloped with her ex-boyfriend taking 15 tolas of gold given by her husband in the marriage. As it was learnt that they got married, her husband lodged a complaint against his wife and her boyfriend in Jawaharnagar police station.

Police informed, Ashish Mahavir Mogal, a resident of Bidkin in Paithan tehsil married a girl from Vishnunagar in the city during the lockdown period. After the marriage, she came to her parents on November 19 for celebrating Diwali.

Later, instead of returning to her husband, she was missing from the home with 15 tolas of gold ornaments given by husband Ashish during the marriage. Ashish had lodged a missing complaint in Jawaharnagar police station.

In the police investigation, it was found that the girl was living with her boyfriend Suraj Gaikwad in Katigaon in Tuljapur tehsil, Osmanabad district and they had married. The police called both of them to the police station. The girl told that she had married her boyfriend willingly.

Later, Ashish lodged a complaint against his wife and her boyfriend as she had married despite her earlier marriage and eloped with 15 tolas gold given by her. Constable Bhaurao Gayake is further investigating the case.