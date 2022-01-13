Married youth ends life

Aurangabad, Jan 13:

A 26-year-old married youth Sandeep Dhanram Waghule has committed suicide in his house at Jai Bhimnagar (Town Hall). The incident came to light on Wednesday night. The deceased has uploaded a news stating suicide of one youth, who failed to get recruited in the Army for two consecutive years, on his Whatsapp status before ending his life.

The youth was married six years ago and is blessed with one son and one daughter. Few days ago, he started a scrap business in Begumpura area. On Wednesday, Sandeep along with other family members had been to a hospital as his younger brother's wife had delivered a baby. After coming home, Sandeep's wife was cooking in the room at ground floor, while Sandeep ended his life in the room on the above floor. The family members rushed him to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), but the doctors declared him dead on examination. City Chowk police station has registered an offence of accidental death, said police inspector Ashok Giri.