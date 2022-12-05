Massia delegation meets Samant for advantage Maharashtra expo

Aurangabad:

A delegation of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) held a discussion with State industries minister Uday Samant in Mumbai on Thursday regarding the industrial exhibition 'Advantage Maharashtra Expo' organized by Massia in Aurangabad in January 2023. Samant assured the delegation to provide maximum support to this industrial exhibition.

A delegation led by Massia president Kiran Jagtap, convener Abhay Hanchanal, secretary Rahul Mogle, publicity chief Abdul Sheikh visited the ministry in Mumbai for review and discussion of the preparation of this exhibition. Minister Samant, development commissioner of industries Dipendra Singh Kushwaha, AURIC managing director Suresh Kakani and other officials were present. The exhibition will be held at the Shendra phase of DMIC from January 5 to 8. Keeping in view the scope of this industrial exhibition, Samant assured the delegation of all possible support for this exhibition.