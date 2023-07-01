Massia demands small plots for small entrepreneurs in Auric

Other industrial areas lack plots limiting their ability

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) has demanded that small plots be made available for small entrepreneurs in the Auric Industrial City (Auric), which has become a major attraction and investment hub for entrepreneurs. There is a growing waiting list of small entrepreneurs who require plots to establish their businesses, according to sources.

The Waluj, Chikalthana, and Shendra industrial areas have reached maximum capacity, and many small and large industries have been established outside the Waluj MIDC area. Meanwhile, big entrepreneurs are also investing in Auric, which is located just 900 metres from the Samruddhi expressway and offers easy access to other transportation facilities.

Despite the potential for growth, small entrepreneurs in the industrial sector are facing a shortage of space, limiting their ability to expand their businesses. Massia has demanded small plots for the small entrepreneurs in the area, many of whom started as workers and have since become successful entrepreneurs.

The organization has submitted a request to industries minister Uday Samant and continues to follow up on the matter. The need for additional space for small entrepreneurs is becoming increasingly urgent, and the demand for action is growing. While discussions have taken place at the district level, concrete decisions and actions are yet to be taken.