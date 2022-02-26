Massia general body meeting held

Aurangabad, Feb 26:

The quarterly general body meeting of Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) was recently held under the chairmanship of Massia president Narayan Pawar at the new Massia hall at Chikalthana recently.

Secretary Chetan Raut read out the minutes of the meeting. Gajanan Deshmukh informed about the work done by the organization. Joint secretary Rajendra Chaudhary read out the list of entrepreneurs who had joined the association in the last quarter. Vice president Kiran Jagtap informed about the work of the asset committee and the cost of the work for the auditorium. Entrepreneurs receiving various industrial awards and active in social work were felicitated. About the vaccination campaign carried out by Bajaj Foundation CP Tripathi and managing director of Endress Hauser were felicitated for the vaccination campaign. Entrepreneurs Abhay Hanchanal, Bharat Motinge, Sunil Kirdak, Vijay Lekurwale, Gajanan Deshmukh, Rajendra Chaudhary along with office bearers and entrepreneurs were present.