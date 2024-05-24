MASSIA meets MSEDCL to discuss power supply issues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a positive meeting held on Thursday, a delegation led by Chetan Raut, president of the Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA), met with Bhujang Khandare, chief engineer of MSEDCL, to discuss various power supply problems faced by industries in the area.

The meeting focused on issues arising from recent storms and rains that caused disruptions and damage. MASSIA presented a list of demands, including load balancing on feeders in Shendra industrial area, pre-monsoon tree trimming, raising electrical equipment in Chikalthana to avoid submergence, improved manpower planning for faster response times, designated areas with better power infrastructure, mobile vans for maintenance, and strategic outage scheduling to minimize disruption.

Khandare assured the delegation that all the mentioned issues would be addressed promptly. He also urged all industrial associations and entrepreneurs to utilize the available toll-free numbers and SMS services to report power problems for faster resolution. Raut expressed hope for a positive outcome and timely completion of pre-monsoon works to prevent future losses.

Report issues on these numbers

