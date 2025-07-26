Massia, MSEDCL discuss power woes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In light of frequent power disruptions across Waluj, Chikalthana, Shendra, and Gat Number industrial zones, Massia and maharashtra state electricity distribution company limited (MSEDCL) held a joint meeting on Thursday at the Massia office in Bajajnagar.

Industrialists expressed concern over repeated tripping and poor supply, saying it disrupts production, causes financial losses, and affects workforce stability. “Uninterrupted and quality electricity is vital for industries. MSEDCL must act urgently,” said Massia president Arjun Gaikwad. MSEDCL chief engineer Pawan Kumar Kachhot assured that the Gat Number power issues are being addressed. “We’ve issued instructions for corrective steps and are committed to stable supply,” he said. Massia also demanded an immediate replacement of faulty transformers, increased technical manpower, quick response to complaints and separation of domestic and industrial feeders. The meeting was attended by Massia office-bearers and over 40 industrialists. Senior MSEDCL officials including Sandeep Darwade (Urban), Manish Thakre (Rural), and executive engineers from various divisions were also present.

