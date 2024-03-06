Massia's quarterly general meeting wraps up with key announcements

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) wrapped up its quarterly general meeting recently led by president Anil Patil at the Anil Vishwasrao Chavan Auditorium in Waluj.

Patil addressed key points in his speech, including the launch of the next generation cell to engage aspiring entrepreneurs and infrastructure development efforts for local industries.

He highlighted the association's efforts in securing certificates for 86 enterprises, advocating for improved infrastructure like roads and electricity for industries outside MIDC’s jurisdiction. He commended Sunita Rathi's seminar on innovative branding methods. New appointments and accolades were announced, with Sunil Kirdak elected as president of CII Marathwada zone and Prashant Narvade as vice president, among others.

Additionally, Massia acknowledged the handling of a recent HP gas tanker accident near Sambhajinagar Cidco flyover, where lives were saved through prompt action coordinated by the directorate of industrial safety and health and the Mutual Aid Response Group (MARG).

The meeting also saw the release of the third edition of Massia's magazine 'Udyog Samvad' and an informative presentation by Infisol Energy LLP on solar energy benefits.