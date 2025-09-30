Maulana Azad College gets 1st prize for Best Green Club

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maulana Azad College recently received the state-level first prize for "Best Green Club" from the Department of Higher and Technical Education.

Minister of Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant Patil presented the prize to Principal of Dr Mazhar Ahmed Farooqui in a programme at'Tantrik Vidyapeeth' Shivajinagar, Pune.

A survey of colleges was conducted across the state by UNICEF and the Government of Maharashtra. Out of 360 colleges, Maulana Azad College secured the first position by scoring 90 out of 100 marks.

Maulana Azad College, under the supervision of Dr Ashfaq Khan, the ‘Green Club’ is implementing various activities, which include NSS activities, tree plantation, rainwater harvesting, stopping the use of plastic, stopping tap water leakage, saving water, etc.

The students of Maulana Azad College have saved 1.20 lakh litres of water in the two years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Students and college staff in the college planted 1100 trees of 120 species in the college premises and in Rasul Pura (a village adopted by the college).