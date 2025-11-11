Maulana Azad’s ideas continue to shape direction of edu system even today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women organised a programme on Tuesday to celebrate National Education Day, on the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Mehrein, a student of class XI.

In his presidential address, college Principal Dr Maqdoom Farooqui said, “Maulana Azad believed that education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge but a foundation for character-building and social awareness. In today’s era, we must draw inspiration from his teachings to develop scientific temper, morality, and patriotism among our students.

Dr Husaini Kausar Sultana presented her research paper and Dr Kaneez Fatema and Syeda Kulsum made documentaries. English Department head Dr Nilofer Shakir and her entire team worked for the success of the event. An essay competition was also conducted in English, Urdu, Hindi, and Marathi.

Vice-Principal of the college, Dr Vidya Pradhan, Seema Nusrat, Tanmay Paithankar and others were present. Dr Shagufta Yasmin conducted the proceedings of the programme while Dr Shaikh Latif proposed a vote of thanks.