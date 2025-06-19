Mazhar Khan threatens female principal from police custody

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Dr Mazhar Khan, the chairman of Kohinoor Educational Society (KES), who is in Khuldabad police custody, has threatened the in-charge principal of the college seven times over the phone from four different mobile numbers and demanded extortion. Nashik-based Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) was conducting the MA examination.

As a result, 54 teaching and non-teaching and staff, including the frightened principal, met the superintendent of police (rural) on Thursday and demanded action.

A case was registered against six people, including Mazhar Khan, in Khuldabad Police Station on June 6, in connection with allegedly getting written answer books of the MA examination of YCMOU, from other persons.

Khuldabad police arrested Dr Mazhar Khan from Harsool Jail on Tuesday. The court remanded him in police custody for three days.

Mazhar is currently in the custody of Khuldabad police. From his custody, he called Dr Shaikh Qamrunnisa Begum Ikramuddin, the in-charge principal of Kohinoor College, seven times on June 18 and 19 from four mobile numbers and demanded extortion.

In the memorandum, it was stated that threats were made to the principals by him, saying that teachers should not be promoted. “ I am the head of the institution and will close the college in a minute if instructions are not followed,” he said to the principal. It was also mentioned in the memorandum that a lot of panic is being spread through goons.

Frightened over this, 54 teaching and non-teaching staff submitted a memorandum to the SP-Rural and sent its copies to the Governor, Chief Minister, Vice Chancellor and others.

Whose mobile number is this?

The in-charge principal received seven calls from Mazhar Khan from police custody on four mobile numbers on June 18 and 19. There is talk that two of the mobile numbers belong to a police officer and an employee. This has made the matter more serious.

All documents handed over to police

The delegation of staff who went to the SP (Rural) office to lodge a complaint met Additional SP Annapurna Singh. They handed over to her the documents of the cases registered against Mazhar along with the four mobile numbers.

This matter will be investigated by senior police officers. If found guilty, action will be taken against the concerned.

(Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, SP, Rural)