MBA CET postponed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) postponed the Maharashtra Master of Business Administration Common Entrance Test (MAH-MBA-CET)-2023 due to a clash of schedule with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examination.

It may be noted that SCETC decided to conduct the MBA-CET on April 30 for those who got less or more time to attempt the question paper because of technical issues. The CET was held at 191 centres in the State on March 25 and 26 for admission to MBA for the academic year 2023-24. It received complaints about getting less than the mandatory time in the examination due to various technical issues.

The re-examination was to be conducted from 9 am to 11 30 am, on April 30. However, the MPSC is conducting the Group 'B' and Group 'C' Services Combined Preliminary Exam-2023 on the same date. Some MBA aspirants are also appearing for the MPSC examination.

Keeping in view the academic interests of the candidates, the Cell decided to hold the MBA entrance test from 9 am to 11.30 am on May 6, 2023. The SCETC appealed to all concerned candidates to take note of it.