MBA, MCA admission date extended in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Management Science Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday extended the last date of admissions for MBA and MCA up to October 23.

Director of Management Science Department Dr Farooque Khan said that desirous students who appeared for the MBA-Common Entrance Test of the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) should contact the department. He said that students can take admission to these courses up to October 23. Meanwhile, the seats remained vacant even after the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds.