Mechanic robbed, beaten up in Osmanpura

Aurangabad

Two goons severely beat a vehicle mechanic and snatched Rs 8,000 and a mobile phone from his pocket in Osmanpura area on Friday evening. A case has been registered with Osmanpura police station.

Police said a mechanic Shaikh Salman Shaikh Jafar (26, Nagsennagar) was going home on Friday at around 6.30 pm. Two goons stopped him at Gade Chowk in Osmanpura area and beat him with a fighter and iron rod. Salman sustained severe injuries on his face and head. They then snatched Rs 8,000 and a mobile phone from his pocket.

On receiving the information, PI Geeta Bagwade went and inspected the spot. API Rahul Suryatal is further investigating the case.