Medical admissions notification to be issued soon

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Monday announced that the notification for the admissions to health science courses including MBBS, and BDS would be released in the next few days.

It may be noted that the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG) was declared a month ago. The aspirants have been waiting for the admissions since then.

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) of the Central Government has already announced the schedule of admissions for all India and State quotas last week.

However, the SCETC will have to issue a separate notification for state-level quota admissions. Those who qualify the NEET-UG-2022 are eligible to apply the admission to UG health science courses like MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and B Sc Nursing.

Box

PwD candidates must obtain certificate from designated centres

The CET Cell today announced that persons with a disability (PwD) who have qualified NEET and wish to apply for the medical courses admissions should obtain the certificate from designated centres for the academic year 2022-23. The PwD will get a 5 per cent reservation in the admissions on the basis of their claim. The Cell released a list of 16 designated centres including four in Maharashtra.