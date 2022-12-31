Medical officer dies in accident in Gangapur

Aurangabad: A 45-year-old medical officer Dr Sachin Dinkarrao Satpute was killed when his motorcycle hit a stationary truck at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk on Friday night.

According to details, the truck (MP-09-HH-9879) was heading to Pune from Indore. It was parked in the middle of the road at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk near the court of Gangapur tehsil on Friday midnight after the vehicle was broken down.

Dr Sachin Satpute (Nawabpurwadi Road, Gangapur) who was a medical officer at the primary health centre of Siddhnath Wadgaon, was returning home after attending a ‘Jagran Gondhal’ programme last night on his motorcycle (MH-20-AV-8930).

He could not see a stationary truck parked in the middle of the road and he dashed against the vehicle.

The medical officer sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a sub-district hospital.

He succumbed to his injuries on the way when he was being shifted to Aurangabad after administering first aid.His body was handed over to his family on Saturday after a high-level investigation. Dr Sachin leaves behind wife, a son, a daughter, parents and a sister.