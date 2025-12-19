Medical shop broken into, ice creams stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Thieves broke into a paan kiosk in Mukundwadi and stole cigarettes and paan-related items. They also broke into a medical store, vandalised the refrigerator and made away with ice creams worth Rs 12,500. The theft came to light on the morning of the 18th when shopkeepers arrived to open their establishments in the market area opposite A1 hotel in Mukundwadi. Based on a complaint filed by Vikas Pawar, a case has been registered at the Mukundwadi Police Station.