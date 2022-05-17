Meet of pharmacists on May 18

Aurangabad, May 17:

A meeting of chemists and pharmacists has been organized on May 18 at 11.00 am at Hotel Atithi on Jalna road. The meeting will be held to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the pharma sector. The event will be presided over by Jagannath Shinde, president all India pharmacists association and State chemists and druggists association. Arun Barakse, Ajit Parkh, Chandrashekh Gade, Kushal Jain and Manohar Kore will be the chief guests. Pharmacists from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed will be present at this meet. Secretary of Aurangabad district chemist and druggist association Vinod Lohade along with other organisers have appealed to be present for the meet.