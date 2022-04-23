Meet will be held whether permission granted or not

Meeting will be held at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal and not at Garware

Aurangabad, April 21:

The meeting of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will take place as per schedule, whether permission is granted or not. The MNS will thwart the intentions of the opposition. The meet will be held at the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal and not at Garware Stadium. We will not stay silent if anyone tries to oppose the meeting, said general secretary Dilip Dhotre, in a press conference on Thursday.

Criticizing the Shiv Sena, Dhotre said that the Sena does not have much work to do. In addition, the party is worried about losing trust among people. Asked if Sena is trying to prevent the MNS from getting permission, Dhotre said that those who elect their MLC with the support of MIM should not teach us. There is great curiosity among the activists along with the citizens about what Thackeray will say in the meeting. Thackeray never says anything that creates a rift in the society. However, Dhotre alleged that only those who are afraid of him are protesting. MNS spokesperson Prakash Mahajan, vice president Satnam Gulati, district president Dilip Bankar, Sumit Khambekar and others were present on the occasion.