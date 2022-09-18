Meeting for Dream Home Expor - 2022 held

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) meeting for for the preparation of Marathwada-level Dream Home Expo - 2022 concluded recently.

The expo will be held at Jabinda Lawns, Shahnoormia Dargah area between September 28 and October 2. During the meeting, the lucky draws for the stalls were taken out by the dignitaries.

CREDAI Aurangabad branch president Nitin Bagadiya said, after the Corona crisis, it is the first exhibition to be held at Marathwada level. Hence, the builders and the customers are excited. There will be around 150 stalls of builders, building materials, nationalized and private banks, food and entertainment stalls. It will be an unique opportunity for the customers to chose the plots, flats, row-houses and bungalows at their preferred locations in and around the city. The stalls in the exhibition will be provided through lucky draw system and hence those who are willing to participate should register with CREDAI immediately, the organisers appealed.

Former president Rajendra Singh Jabinda, Pramod Khairnar, Devanand Kotgire, Papalal Goyal, Sunil Patil, Ravi Vattamwar, Narendra Singh Jabinda, secretary Akhil Khanna, Indrajeet Thorat, Sangram Pathade, Vikas Chaudhary, and others were present.