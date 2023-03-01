Mega Job Fair held in Shreeyash Technical Campus

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shreeyash Technical Campus organised a ‘Mega Job Fair 2023’ on Tuesday to provide job opportunities to Polytechnic, Engineering, Pharmacy, MBA, Graduate, and ITI students.

Nearly 57 companies from different fields including auto, pharmaceuticals, real estate, energy, healthcare, IT, steel and education from different districts including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik, Jalna, Beed and Hyderabad, participated.

A total of 1204 aspirants from different parts of the State appeared for the interviews. Of them, 365 candidates qualified the first round while 183 candidates got selected.

The college signed a Memorandum of Understanding with 12 recruiters for jobs and training. President of Shreeyash Pratishthan stated that the job fair received a good response from students.

Chief Executive Officer of Pratishthan Col Joy Daniel, Administrative Manager Anil Tayde and principals of different colleges on the campus were present.

Central Training and Placement Head Anil Palve said that they would take follow up with all the companies for those who qualified first round but were not selected in the final round.