Meltron hospital to fill 68 contractual posts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation is set to fill 68 contractual posts for the newly established Meltron hospital. Municipal health officer Dr Paras Mandalecha, has confirmed that a separate tender will be floated for staff recruitment as soon as the approval of the administrator is received. The Meltron company building was earlier converted into a Covid Care Centre with 350 oxygen beds and treated 9,000 Covid patients. Now, it is being converted into a hospital, and 68 new staff members will be recruited to run the hospital.

In addition, the municipal corporation is also finalizing the recruitment process for 49 posts under the National Urban Health Mission (NUHM). Applications for these posts have been scrutinized, and a committee of seven officers has been formed to select eligible candidates. After all kinds of screening, interviews will be conducted, and the recruitment process is expected to be completed by the end of April.