Members on varsity authorities, bodies to end on Aug 31; elections likely to be held in Oct

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The term of elected members of different authorities and bodies of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will end on August 31.

The elections of authorities and bodies like Management and Academic Councils and Senate is after every five years.

The majority of the members on them are elected while others are nominated by the Governor and chancellor of the universities and vice-chancellor.

The elected members take up the issues of students, teachers and affiliated colleges, welfare schemes, facilities related to research, teaching and learning and the development of the departments.

The voter registration process in the six categories was completed from June first to July 11. The names of the categories are-College Teachers, College Principals, University Teachers, Management Representatives, Department heads of College and Graduates.

Elections likely to be held in October

Talking to newsmen, Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that the term of the elected members of the authorities and bodies would end on August 31 while new elections are likely to be held in October.

37.8 K application forms valid

After the registration of voters, the scrutiny of the application forms is carried out.

The scrutiny of graduate voters' application forms was completed while scrutiny of other categories' application forms is underway.

A total of 53,168 graduates registered as voters while only 43,600 had complete information. Of them, 37,800 application forms were declared valid in the scrutiny. The list of valid voters will be displayed soon to seek objections on it. VC Dr Yeole said that on clearing the objections, the final list of voters would be released.