Meritorious students to be felicitated, blood donation camp on Aug 15

Aurangabad, Aug 2:

Lewa Patidar Mitra Mandal and Lewa Patidar Mahila Mandal will jointly organise a programme at Saubhagya Mangal Office N-11, Hudco, on August 15 to felicitate meritorious students of the community.

A blood donation camp will also be conducted between 2 pm and 4 pm on the same day. The students of SSC and HSC who have scored more than 60 per cent marks should submit the xerox copy of the mark sheet with the Mandals. For details, one may contact Mandal president Madhukar Sarode, Bhagwat Falak, Balwant Nemade and Anil Bhangale.