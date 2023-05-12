MGM Clover Dale students excel in CBSE X Exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Students of MGM Clover Dale School recorded 100 percent result in the Central Board of Secondary 2022-2023 (CBSE) X examination.

A total of 41 students appeared in the examination and 29 scored distinction. Onkar Borde (96.20%), Pushkar Bhogaonkar (95.20%), Vedant Agre (95%), Parol Patni (91.40%) and Vrushali Rathod (91.40%) scored above 90 per cent marks.

MGM secretary Ankushrao Kadam, director Dr Aparna Kakkad, deputy director Dr Namrata Jajoo, principal Ganesh Tarate, vice-principal Varsha Potdar, coordinators and all the teaching and non-teaching staff congratulated the successful students.