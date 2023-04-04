MGM Journalism College students selected in campus placement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The students of MGM University’s Journalism and Mass Communication colleges were selected in the campus interview. Nearly 25 students were selected for the ‘News Nation’ channel for Maharashtra and Goa region.

Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, vice-chancellor Dr Vilas Sapkal, registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, dean Dr Rekha Shelke, and Dr Asha Desphande felicitated the students in a programme held today.

Ankushrao Kadam said that it is a matter of joy when students are selected through campus placement.

The names of the selected students include Tukaram Mandgilwar, Tushar Talikhedkar, Yash Ghatge, Yuvraj Patange, Ayushi Junavane, Ganesh Dhawan, Chaitanya Mhaske, Sunil Kamble, Shubham Tagad, Pratiksha Kakade, Shyam Shinde, Dnyaneshwar Tale, Suyog Muley, Samarth Bhand, Vishal Rathod, Akash Kukde, Srushti Vadne, Akanksha Raktate, Gajanan Sable, Ankush Nahata, Rajnandini Kilje, Ajay Dhanje, Sanskriti Kudke, Vaibhav Shinde and Vilas Jadhav.