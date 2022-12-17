MGM to launch Leonardo da Vinci School of Design

Aurangabad: MGM University will launch the ‘Leonardo da Vinci School of Design’ on December 20 as part of MGM’s 40th foundation day celebration.

Chairman of Agricultural Development Trust (ADT), Baramati, Rajendra Pawar, Trustee of the ADT Sunanda Pawar and Gandhian activist from Varanasi Chetna Ashram Chhatisgar Himanshu Kumar will be the chief guests.MGM president Kamalkishor Kadam and vice-chancellor of MGM University Dr Vilas Sapkal will grace the event.

Meanwhile, the art exhibition was already launched as part of the foundation day celebration. Avishkar, a cultural programme for employees was held on Saturday. Himanshu Kumar will deliver a lecture on ‘Naxalism and Maoism: Gandhian Analysis’ at Rukmini Hall on December 19.