MGM University launches B Pharmacy & D Pharmacy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGG University has received permission from the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for a degree and diploma in pharmacy courses. The university started the admission process to B Pharm and D Pharm in the current academic year. The intake of each course is 60.

The students who are interested in research and want to pursue a career in it can go for the Pharmacy which is an excellent professional course similar to engineering and medicine.

MGM University level admission process will be implemented for D Pharmacy and B. Pharmacy courses. admission will be decided on a merit basis, taking into the marks of MHT CET-2023, NEET-2023, MGM University CET-2023 for D Pharmacy and B Pharmacy for the academic year 2023-2024.

For details about the courses and the entrance exam, one may visit the university portal or can contact the head of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Vinod Mokale.