MGM University launches B Pharmacy & D Pharmacy
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 17, 2023 09:30 PM 2023-06-17T21:30:02+5:30 2023-06-17T21:30:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGG University has received permission from the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for a degree and diploma ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGG University has received permission from the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) for a degree and diploma in pharmacy courses. The university started the admission process to B Pharm and D Pharm in the current academic year. The intake of each course is 60.
The students who are interested in research and want to pursue a career in it can go for the Pharmacy which is an excellent professional course similar to engineering and medicine.
MGM University level admission process will be implemented for D Pharmacy and B. Pharmacy courses. admission will be decided on a merit basis, taking into the marks of MHT CET-2023, NEET-2023, MGM University CET-2023 for D Pharmacy and B Pharmacy for the academic year 2023-2024.
For details about the courses and the entrance exam, one may visit the university portal or can contact the head of the Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences Dr Vinod Mokale.Open in app