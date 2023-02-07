Mgmt Council meeting today

Aurangabad:The meeting of the Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will be held on Wednesday.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over it. The budget of the next financial year will be approved in the meeting.

This is the surplus budget which will get final approval in the Senate meeting scheduled for March. The MC members will hold the discussions on annual accounts audit report and increase wages.